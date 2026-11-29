Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have shared a series of affectionate behind-the-scenes photos after hosting Thanksgiving dinner together for the very first time.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, November 27, the 31-year-old actress and filmmaker posted a carousel of snapshots from their Thursday holiday feast—including a photo of herself kissing her 27-year-old husband on the cheek while the pair twinned in white T-shirts and held up a roasted turkey.

“We hosted our first Thanksgiving 🎀🍗🎀🍒🍷🍷🧚🏻💐,” Peltz Beckham captioned the post. “I’m so grateful for you, baby. What a special night 🎀🍗🎀.”

Beckham shared his own set of photos from the evening on his Instagram page, praising his wife and noting that the dinner "couldn't [have] been more fun".

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“Happy Thanksgiving x me and my wife hosted our first Thanksgiving,” he wrote. “I love you @nicolapeltzbeckham so so much and I am so thankful for you and everything you do x you are my absolute world ❤️❤️. I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving x.”

The couple shared a glimpse of the feast they were tucking into this year (brooklynpeltzbeckham/instagram)

Inside Brooklyn’s Thanksgiving Menu

Aspiring chef Beckham took charge of the kitchen for the celebration at their Los Angeles home, sharing pre-dinner prep updates with followers ahead of the meal.

For the main dish, Beckham prepared a Guinness beer-brined roast turkey, alongside a second turkey shown on their candlelit tablescape.

This was served alongside a number side dishes, with the spread featuring stuffing,Brussels sprouts, carrots, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows—one of Peltz Beckham's favorites—and a custom mac and cheese made with Fontina, aged Cheddar, and Gouda, followed by a heart-shaped cake.

And if that wasn't enough, guests were served bottles of wine selected by the couple, including a bottle from family friend Elton John's own label, to wash down the delicious meal.





Ongoing Beckham Family Estrangement

While members of Peltz Beckham's family joined the festivities, Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as well as his younger siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, were absent from the celebration.

The holiday comes nearly a year after Brooklyn publicly addressed the deep rift with his family in a January Instagram statement, in which he accused his parents of prioritizing "Brand Beckham" over personal relationships and stated he had no plans to reconcile.