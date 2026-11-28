A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Southern California on Saturday morning, rattling Los Angeles right in the middle of the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend and sending ceiling tiles and shattered glass crashing down inside Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the initial tremor hit at approximately 9:30 a.m. PT roughly 3.5 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach at a depth of about 7.5 miles (12.2 km), followed by several aftershocks—including a preliminary 4.6-magnitude tremor at 11:41 a.m. PT.

Images taken at LAX on Saturday show the extent of broken glass caused by the quake (Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

Shattered Windows and Aborted Landing at LAX

Viral footage shared by travelers and broadcast crews captured the immediate aftermath inside LAX terminals, showing large panes of shattered glass, fallen ceiling panels, and cordoned-off walkways in Terminal 7 as emergency alarms blared.

Meanwhile up in the air, airfield cameras caught the ground visibly shaking just as Delta Flight 1972 from Kansas City was on final approach.

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Air traffic controllers immediately instructed the Airbus A319 to abort its landing and execute a routine safety "go-around" while crews inspected the runways.

The flight circled safely and touched down at 10:01 a.m. PT, roughly 30 minutes after the quake struck.

Are Flights Still Operating Normally?

Despite dramatic social media clips showing terminal damage—and false rumors claiming a plane fire had erupted on the tarmac, which Los Angeles Fire Department radio traffic confirmed was actually a routine burn-off flare at the neighboring Chevron refinery in El Segundo—LAX remains open and flights are continuing to operate.

No Major Structural Damage: Airport officials and the LAFD reported no structural damage and no serious injuries following runway and terminal inspections.

Airport officials and the LAFD reported no structural damage and no serious injuries following runway and terminal inspections. Airline Travel Waivers: United Airlines—whose terminal area saw broken window panes and reported water leaks—issued a flexible travel waiver allowing passengers flying to, from, or through LAX between November 28 and December 1 to reschedule without change fees or fare differences.

United Airlines—whose terminal area saw broken window panes and reported water leaks—issued a flexible travel waiver allowing passengers flying to, from, or through LAX between November 28 and December 1 to reschedule without change fees or fare differences. Advice for Flyers: Travelers heading through LAX over the remainder of the holiday weekend are advised to check their airline apps for gate changes and allow extra time around cordoned-off terminal walkways.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom both urged residents and visitors to remain alert for further aftershocks, reminding people to "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" if shaking resumes.