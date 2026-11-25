People are being urged to brace themselves for poor weather conditions over the Thanksgiving period.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of year when it comes to travel; from November 24 through to the 30th, the American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts 81.5 million Americans travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving.

People could experience major disruptions as a result of the weather however, in light of a cluster of showers and thunderstorms swarming in the Gulf of Mexico.

USA Today reported that Wednesday and Thursday will bring heavy rain, high winds and coastal impacts to the East Coast. It has been suggested that these weather conditions will be a nor’easter (a strong extratropical cyclone) or possibly a 'bomb cyclone', which is a large midlatitude storm resulting from explosive cyclogenesis per Britannica.

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Bad weather conditions can impact planes taking-off and landing (Getty Stock)

In terms of travel disruption, wind gusts of more than 40 mph are possible inland along the I-95 corridor, with stronger gusts expected in coastal areas. Crosswinds can also affect aircraft during take-off and landing. Skyscanner notes that crosswinds exceeding approximately 34–40 mph can affect flight operations, although the impact depends on factors including wind direction, aircraft type and runway conditions.

Winds may be so strong that New York City could face problems regarding it's famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time since WW2, BBC reports. The giant helium balloons could be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts exceed 34 mph.

AccuWeather Vice President of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said in an online forecast on November 24: "A significant deterioration in the weather is expected starting Tuesday night [Nov. 24] across the Southeast and then spreading northward along and east of the Appalachians Wednesday [Nov. 25] through Friday [Nov. 27]."

Strong winds might impact New York City's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Getty Stock)

Parts of America expected to be impacted according to National Weather Service (as of November 25):

Slight Risk (level 2/4) of excessive rainfall over parts of the Carolina Coast on Wednesday and northern Mid-Atlantic on Thanksgiving

Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms over parts of the southern tip of Florida on Wednesday

Snow over Northern Intermountain Mountain Region on Thanksgiving

Snow over Middle Mississippi Valley on Wednesday and Thanksgiving

Other areas that have been issued warnings are places in the Northeast (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts in particular), and the Midwest (Missouri, Illinois and Iowa).

The East Coast could be worst hit. "Low pressure along the Southeast Coast on Wednesday will develop into a strong Coastal Storm for Thanksgiving," said the National Weather Service.

It adds that the storm will 'intensify and track up the East Coast through Thanksgiving Day'.