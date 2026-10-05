How El Niño could disrupt your Thanksgiving travel plans and how to prepare
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How El Niño could disrupt your Thanksgiving travel plans and how to prepare

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, El Niño is already threatening to cut the festivities short for those who haven't planned ahead

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Getty stock

Topics: Weather, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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