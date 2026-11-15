Homeowners urged to complete simple 10-minute task to protect themselves before El Niño brings severe weather
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Homeowners urged to complete simple 10-minute task to protect themselves before El Niño brings severe weather

Before the upcoming winter storms hit, experts advise taking a fast and free step to secure your finances

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: El Niño, Weather, US News

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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