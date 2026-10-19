NASA discovers how Super El Niño is actually changing the color of the ocean
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NASA discovers how Super El Niño is actually changing the color of the ocean

As the ocean warms up due to the historic Super El Niño that is set to batter parts of the world, the ocean may look a little different

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: NASA Visualization Studio

Topics: Climate Change, NASA

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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