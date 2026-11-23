Heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds have alreadfy struck America's west coast, as fierce Pacific weather systems delivered a sneak-peek of what an El Niño can do.

Scientists are now saying the Super El Niño is still intensifying, with a map showing waters near the Galápagos Islands and the coast of Peru running almost 10°C (18°F) above normal, according to the Daily Mail.

An image was shared online by US meteorologist Ryan Maue, based on data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

Maue wrote on X: '+10°C sea surface temperature anomaly near Galapagos and off coast of Peru.' He added: "This is now a mega El Niño." Experts say the phenomenon is pushing into uncharted territory.

The map shows a vast band of exceptionally warm water stretching across the equatorial Pacific from South America's coast toward the central Pacific, with the deepest reds and whites marking the biggest anomalies.

Advert

Despite the striking image, the Pacific has not warmed by 10°C (18°F) everywhere. The figure refers to a localized hotspot near South America, while El Niño's strength is usually measured across a much larger area of the central Pacific, where anomalies are generally closer to 3°C (5.4°F) or 4°C (7.2°F) above average.

Even so, that would place the event among the most intense on record.

The World Meteorological Organization has warned that the Super El Niño is 'off the charts'. (Photo by Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2026)

What is El Niño?

El Niño is part of a naturally occurring climate cycle called the El Niño Southern Oscillation, which swings between hot and cold phases once every two to seven years. During the warm El Niño phase, water builds up near the surface of the central and eastern tropical Pacific, releasing vast amounts of heat into the atmosphere. That alters weather patterns around the world and lifts the planet's average temperature.

Wildlife could also be hard hit by the changes. The phenomenon disrupts the nutrient-rich waters that support the region's food chain, leaving sea lions, seabirds, penguins and marine iguanas struggling to find enough food.

4. Experts warn that El Niño could leave sea lions, seabirds, penguins and marine iguanas struggling to find enough food. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Scientists have warned that prolonged marine heat can trigger breeding failures, mass starvation events and population declines among some of the area's most iconic species.

Dr. Katie Smith (Marine Biological Association, UK), said: "The more regularly our marine ecosystems are being hit by marine heatwaves, the harder it is for them to recover from each event. As marine heatwaves continue to increase, we are likely to see further loss of marine species and ecosystems globally."

Her research team also noted that recent marine heatwaves have harmed fish populations, caused Scottish seabird numbers to suffer from declining food sources, and triggered increased whale and dolphin strandings.

Replying to the post, Dr. Genevieve Guenther, author of The Language of Climate Politics, wrote on X: "Lots of aquatic life is dying in that heatwave." Another person said: "It looks like a scar. Earth screams in pain. Next summer is going to be one ugly summer."

Climate scientist Rebekah Jones also recently said: "I can't emphasize enough how potentially catastrophic this El Niño will be."

The leader of the UN Mission on climate change said: "We have entered a new age of climate extremes" (Photo by KAREN MINASYAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Super El Niño forecast into 2027

Earlier this month, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that the Super El Niño is 'off the charts' and has started to 'supercharge' the weather. Its State of the Climate Update 2026 linked the event to exceptional global temperatures, melting ice and rising sea levels. More heat and extreme weather are expected well into 2027.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: "We have entered a new age of climate extremes. A supersized El Niño is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change." He added: "Climate records keep falling. The human costs keep rising."