Certain Medicaid recipients aged 19 to 64, particularly those enrolled through the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion, will be required to complete 80 hours of qualifying activities each month, unless they qualify for an exemption.

As of July 2026, over 65,000,000 people enrolled in Medicaid (a public health insurance program in the US that free or low-cost medical coverage to individuals and families with limited incomes and resources).

But, certain adults aged 19–64 who are enrolled for Medicaid must soon take part in 80 hours worth of qualifying activities each month to benefit from the program. This amounts to approximately $580 worth of monthly income at the federal minimum wage, The Center of Health Care Strategies explains.

Millions of Americans have enrolled for Medicaid (Getty Stock Image)

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These 80 hours they must carry out doesn't necessarily have to be traditional paid work, however. The activities can include:

Paid work, work in exchange for goods or services, or certain unpaid work.

Participation in a work program such as certain federally or state recognized employment and training programs.

Half-time enrollment in an institution of higher education, a career and technical education program, a high school, or a high school equivalency program.

Unpaid work for community benefit that takes place within a structured program overseen by a public or nonprofit organization.

A combination of the above.

Alternatively, individuals can meet the requirement by earning at least $580 per month, based on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

In terms of generating $580 worth of income each month, things will work slightly differently for seasonal workers. They are allowed demonstrate average income over six months instead.

If someone falls short of this, they could lose access to Medicaid and be forced to pay for their healthcare.

The changes were made as part of Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill Act' (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Several groups are protected from the new ruling though, even if they fall into the 19-64 age bracket – pregnant women, American Indians and Alaska Natives, disabled veterans, and incarcerated individuals, for example.

People have already expressed fears about the upcoming changes to eligibility and those it'll impact. Speaking to The Guardian last month, Dr Luke Messac, an emergency physician at Mass General Brigham and a historian who has written about medical debt, said: "There couldn’t be a clearer link. We saw that when Medicaid eligibility was expanded, the flow of medical debt rapidly declined and sustained that decline.

"The easiest way to reverse that trend – to make medical debt more of a problem – is to yank people off Medicaid and leave them uninsured and unprotected."

He added that it's likely that there's going to be an increase in 'the number of people with medical debt and the amount of medical debt in the system', something which will be 'bad' for both patients and healthcare providers.

Pregnant women are exempt 80-hour monthly Medicaid work and community engagement requirement (Getty Stock Image)

Other concerns has been raised as well, one being that older adults with ailments who haven't reached the age of 65 yet could be negatively impacted.

Individual states will be responsible for implementing and administering the new requirements. This includes (as per Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services):

Identifying who is and is not subject to the work requirement, including who meets an exception.

Verifying that applicable individuals meet the requirement at application and renewal.

Providing outreach and notice to affected populations.

Taking defined steps when individuals are found noncompliant or compliance cannot be verified.

Submitting data to CMS to support monitoring and program integrity.

January 1 is the deadline that the changes must be brought in, although states may implement them earlier.