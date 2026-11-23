The best early Christmas present we could have asked for - another Home Alone move is reportedly in the works, with Macaulay Culkin set to make a huge return to the franchise.

The original title of the beloved movie franchise, which is a must watch over the festive period, premiered in 1990 when Culkin, 46, was just 10 years old. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was released two years later, while the third was released in 1997, although Culkin only starred in the first two. There have been six films in total, with the fourth and fifth made for television, while the sixth was released on Disney+ in 2021.

The new release, which was first reported by Variety, will be reportedly be produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, with Culkin serving as producer.

It's said the movie is 'in early development' although Disney have not yet commented.

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As we gear up for one of the most exiting movie announcements of the decade, we take a look back at all the Home Alone stars we've sadly lost over the years.

Catherine O'Hara

Culkin's on-screen mother, O'Hara died earlier this year (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mother Kate in the first two movies sadly passed away in January 2026, at the age of 71, following a brief illness.

"Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you, but I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later," Culkin penned in an emotional tribute to his on-screen mother.

Chris Columbus, director of the original movie recently told Variety that there is 'no film' without O’Hara and Culkin.

"Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film," he said.

Brenda Fricker

Brenda Fricker also passed away earlier this year (20th Century Fox)

Brenda Fricker, who played the Central Park pigeon lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, died earlier this year, in July 2026.

In a statement, her agent Phil Belfield said: "We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her."

He added: "I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."

Tim Curry

Curry played Mr Hector in the second movie (20th Century Fox)

2026 has been a year of big losses for the Home Alone franchise, also seeing the death of Tim Curry, who starred as Mr Hector. Fans will remember him as the concierge worker at the Plaza Hotel, in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. As well as this, Curry also narrated the audiobook version of the Home Alone 2 novelization.

However, he was best known for his roles in The Rocky Horror Show and It.

After passing away peacefully at his home, aged 80, the star's reps said: "Few actors can claim to have left as many distinct fingerprints on pop culture - and though he suffered a debilitating stroke in 2012, he continued adding to his achievements as an artist and, most recently, a writer."

John Heard

Heard starred as Peter McCallister alongside Catherine O'Hara (20th Century Fox)

John Heard, who played Peter McCallister, the father of Culkin's character Kevin in the first two films sadly passed away in 2017. This means neither of Culkin's on-screen parents are alive.

Heard was found dead in his hotel room in Palo Alto, California, in July 2017, aged 71, following a cardiac arrest.

He was also known for his roles in Big, Awakenings and The Sopranos.

John Candy

A lot of Candy's cameo in Home Alone was improvised (20th Century Fox)

One of the most memorable cameos in the franchise came from comedy legend Candy, who played Gus Polinski in the first Home Alone movie.

Friendly musician Gus offered Kate McCallister a lift towards Chicago in the band's van after meeting her in the airport. What many don't know is that Candy's role was shot in one day, and much of his dialouge was improvised.

His relationship with O'Hara translated off-screen too, as the actress delivered a eulogy during his funeral, following his death on March 4, 1994.

Roberts Blossom

Blossom starred as Kevin's elderly neighbor (20th Century Fox)

Blossom, Kevin McCallister's elderly neighbor, Old Man Marley, is also sadly no longer with us.

The actor, who also appeared on Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Escape from Alcatraz and Deranged, died on 8 July 2011, aged 87.

Billie Bird

Another iconic cameo in the original Home Alone movie was delivered by Billie Bird, who played Irene at the airport.

The actress, who had been living with Alzheimer's five years before her death, died on 27 November 2002, aged 96.

Bill Erwin and Billie Bird who played on-screen husband and wife have both passed away (20th Century Fox)

Bill Erwin

Erwin, who starred as Irene's husband, Ed, has also passed away. The star died on 29 December 2010, aged 96, due to age-related causes, his son said at the time.

Interestingly, the pair also played husband and wife in Dennis the Menace (1993).

Ralph Foody

Ralph Foody delivered the most iconic line of the movie (20th Century Fox)

"Keep the change, you filthy animal!" and "Merry Christmas, you filthy animal!" are arguably the two most iconic quotes of the whole franchise, and are still quoted over three decades later. They were delivered by gangster Johnny, who was played by Foody in the first film. Sadly, he passed away in 1999 following a battle with cancer.

Other Home Alone actors who have died, include: