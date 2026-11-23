Legendary boxer Tyson Fury has revealed he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia in his new self-titled Netflix documentary.

Fury, 38, achieved his life-long career goal in 2015, when he became heavyweight champion of the world after beating Vladimir Klitschko. However, despite achieving what he described as 'all his childhood dreams' he later explained that it felt as though his whole purpose of existing had been taken away.

The boxer subsequently took a three-year break from the sport. During his lowest points, Fury revealed that he experienced frightening hallucinations and paranoid thoughts, believing that the radio was speaking directly to him and threatening to kill his family.

He was hospitalized in 2016 with a suspected heart attack, which was later confirmed to be an anxiety attack. During this period, Fury was also struggling with drug use and binge drinking.

Advert

Fury said his 'whole point of existence had been taken away' after beating Klitschko (Photo by PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Recalling her husband lying in hospital, Paris, 36, told the Netflix cameras: "Tyson looks at me, he’s on a bed and he’s got wires on his heart, and he’s seriously frightened.

"He looked me dead in the eyes and said, 'Paris, get me out of here, they’re trying to kill me. The illuminati, they’re all in on it, they can’t make me quiet so they’re going to get rid of me'."

The mother of seven recalled feeling 'so scared' describing Fury as if he'd 'flipped a switch'.

Looking back, Fury said: "Words can't explain the darkness I was in. It was a living version of the pits of hellfire. I thought I'd end up in a padded room with the door locked and that scared me so much.

"The anxiety was crippling me, I could not overcome it," he added.

Fury said he was 'asked a gazillion questions' by the psychiatrist, adding: "I ticked all the boxes. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder."

It was then when Fury was diagnosed with schizophrenia, which even then, came as a shock to his wife.

"I was like 'don’t be silly, what’s she on about schizophrenic? Maniacs are schizophrenic, you’re not schizophrenic'," Paris recalled. “I asked ‘What’s bipolar?’ When someone explained it I thought, ‘Wow, that’s him to a tee'."

Paris Fury broke down in tears while recalling her husband's diagnosis (Courtesy of Netflix © 2026)

Fury recalled struggling with his mental health from as young as five years old, describing 'a feeling of anxiety even though nothing bad was going to happen'.

The boxing champion returned to the ring in 2018 following his mental health battles.

What is schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia 'is a chronic mental health condition that greatly affects how you think, feel and behave,' as per Cleveland Clinic.

Delusions and hallucinations are common, as psychosis is a core part of the illness, meaning those diagnosed may lose touch with reality.

Symptoms can include:

Hallucinations

Delusions

Disorganized speech

Disorganized or catatonic behavior, for example, laughing excessively.

Cognitive issues, including memory

Reduced ability to function



