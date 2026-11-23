Tallulah Willis has deleted a photo of her father, Bruce Willis, from her Instagram account shortly after posting it.

The 32-year-old said in a follow-up post that she had not thought far enough ahead about whether the photo was too personal to share.

The original post, shared over the weekend, showed Tallulah and the actor holding hands on an outdoor swing with greenery behind them. Bruce wore a gray cardigan over a salmon-colored shirt while Tallulah wrapped her arms around him. Her caption consisted of two emojis: a smiley face in sunglasses and the 'COOL' button.

The message appeared over a throwback image of Bruce with Tallulah as an infant and was captioned 'I can do better'.

Advert

She began: "Hi, I posted a photo of my dad yesterday because we were having a BEAUTIFUL visit. I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing."

Tallulah Willis, 32, deleted an Instagram photo of her father, Bruce Willis, and shared a follow-up post saying ‘I can do better’. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

"I was very excited by the sweetness of the moment that I didn't think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show. I can acknowledge that and vow to do better," she added. "I know you all love him. I love him. My family loves him. And he's still always the absolute hero we know him to be."

Followers rallied behind her in the comments. "Girl, this journey is between you, your father, and your family, how you choose to share it has nothing to do with anyone else," one commenter wrote.

Bruce was also pictured at Tallulah's wedding to musician Justin Acee earlier this year, with one arm around his daughter while holding his new son-in-law's hand. "A tender moment with my dad and Justin at the start of wedding weekend," Tallulah wrote in the caption.

Bruce Willis’ family announced in 2023 that his earlier aphasia diagnosis had progressed to frontotemporal dementia. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

What is frontotemporal dementia?

The Die Hard star has largely stayed out of the public eye since his family shared the news in 2023. The family said his earlier diagnosis of aphasia, a condition affecting speech and language, had progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

According to the CDC, frontotemporal dementia (FTD) affects the frontal (front) and temporal (side) lobes of the brain due to nerve cell damage, often causing personality and behavior changes, trouble communicating, and difficulty planning or organizing activities.

Unlike many other dementias, it is a common cause of dementia that affects younger people.

Emma Heming Willis, who married Bruce Willis in 2009, said he now lives in a one-story home with a full-time care team. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration)

Emma Heming Willis, whom Bruce married in 2009, has been open about how the family's circumstances have changed. She revealed last year that he had moved out of the family home as his condition worsened. He now lives in a one-story home with a full-time care team.

"Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs," she said.

In a September interview with Hello!, she said: "FTD is a devastating illness that steals things from you very slowly. So the reality is that you find yourself constantly in a state of grief."

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Tallulah Willis for comment.