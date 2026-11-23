Iran has displayed for the first time a launcher designed to fire two liquid-fueled missiles at once.

Videos released on Sunday by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency showed commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) walking through a large underground military site, where the new system stood amid rows of missiles and other equipment.

The timing of the videos is important, following news that Donald Trump is considering bombing Iran again.

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It seems like it is intended as a warning to the US and Trump.

The launcher’s liquid-fueled design matters because such missiles give operators more room to change speed and trajectory, while the underground setting could make the weapons harder for US and Israeli forces to detect and destroy.

The IRGC aerospace force had previously demonstrated a launcher able to fire two solid-fueled missiles simultaneously on April 7, but Sunday’s footage offered the first look at a newly developed liquid-fuel version.

Maj. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, the IRGC’s commander-in-chief, visited the site and was briefed on combat readiness and recent missile developments.





Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi, who commands the IRGC aerospace force, claimed Iran had significantly expanded its military capabilities despite the recent fighting.

“We have integrated ‘surprises’ and highly effective assets into our combat structure,” he said.

Iran’s video also included a handwritten message directed at the White House, which read: “At the White House, being a b—–d isn’t an insult; it’s a qualification standard.”

Iran’s newly displayed launcher is designed to fire two liquid-fueled missiles at once. (Fars News Agency)

What is Iran's 'missile city'?

Iran first released footage of its underground 'missile city' earlier this month, describing it as a vast subterranean weapons network designed to shield its arsenal from aerial attacks.

Among the missiles shown were the Fattah, which Tehran claims is hypersonic, and the long-range Khorramshahr, though some weapons were deliberately blurred, apparently to conceal details of Iran’s remaining military capabilities.

Such facilities could complicate any future US or Israeli campaign by offering protected storage and launch locations for weapons that may have survived previous strikes.

The display also appears intended to counter Washington's claims that the missile program has been severely weakened.

President Donald Trump has described the war with Iran as ‘effectively over’ - with little to no evidence. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Trump has previously claimed US supremacy in the Iran war, touting a 'very big victory' and saying the war is 'effectively over.'

“We’re just keeping it the status quo,” he told reporters at the White House earlier this month, while warning the US remained ‘locked and loaded’ if circumstances changed.

He has also directed Vice President JD Vance to halt negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, yet the possibility of renewed action has not gone away.

A report from The New York Times indicates Trump is weighing a four-to-seven-day bombing campaign against Iran alongside Israel, following new intelligence about Tehran’s efforts to rebuild its missile capabilities.

Those reports followed a trip to Washington by Roman Gofman, director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, who reportedly pressured US officials to consider another round of strikes.

Any renewed American offensive would likely focus on Iran’s missile arsenal, though energy infrastructure and other military facilities could also be targeted.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.