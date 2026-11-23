Mark Davidson, a retired aerospace engineer, published a book in 2014 setting out four events he believes lead to the end of the world.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said he believes the war involving Iran and the closure of the straight of Hormuz in early March suggest the second of those events has started.

"We're right on the edge right now," he said.

The book, Daniel Revisited: Discovering the Four Mideast Signs Leading to the Antichrist, compares world history with passages from Daniel 7, Daniel 8 and Revelation 6.

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Davidson reads all three as describing one sequence from different perspectives and says every stage could arrive within the next few years.

Mark Davidson is a retired aerospace engineer who published a book in 2014 setting out four events he believes lead toward the end of the world. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

His first signpost was the change of government in Iraq between 2003 and 2005. He links it to the winged lion in Daniel 7:4, which is made to stand like a man and given a human heart.

Davidson equates the lion with Babylon, whose territory lay in modern Iraq, and reads its transformation as the country moving from brutal dictatorship to a more civilized system. He said he watched it unfold and saw it ‘fulfilled exactly’.

Davidson credits his Christian faith with driving the research. It began after the September 11th attacks, which he said challenged his earlier understanding of the end times.

“What spurred me onto this was 9/11,” he said. By 2003, around 16 months after the attacks, he had built his framework.

Davidson drew on a four-decade career in the defense and space industries, treating his idea as a hypothesis to be tested.

Davidson said the war involving Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in early March suggest the second signpost has started. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP via Getty Images) /

He ties Iran to the two-horned ram in Daniel 8:20, reading its horns as the supreme leader and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The sam'e advance west, north and south, he said, foretells Iranian invasions. He believes the regime's survival of US and Israeli attacks fit that picture.

Davidson expects Iran to move when its leaders see an opening, possibly if the US gives up and Israel becomes tied down in wars nearby.

He said invasions in the region tend to happen in winter, so he foresees an advance between December and March, potentially as early as December. He said the Hormuz closure is draining global oil inventories of 1.2 billion barrels down to near zero.

Davidson's framework goes way beyond Iran.

Daniel 8:8–9, the "small horn" represents the Antichrist -a figure he believes has already been born and will emerge from Syria to reunite a former Islamic empire before the tribulation. (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

He reads the black horseman in Revelations 6:5-6 as a sign of grain price spikes and severe food shortages, possibly worsened by fertilizer shipments being disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz.

The fourth involves the small horn in Daniel 8:8-9, which he interprets as the Antichrist. He believes that man has already been born and will emerge from Syria to reunite the Islamic Empire before the tribulation.

He said Amazon sales of the book have risen since the war began on February 28. His mission, he said, is to warn the church rather than get rich.