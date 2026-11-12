'Prophet of Doom' psychic issues chilling 2028 warning as he predicts unexpected war

Psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker has said he believes a confrontation with China in the Pacific coast could lie ahead, as the world moves towards a period of 'enormous political transformation'.

Dubbed the 'Prophet of Doom', he made the comments in a video on his YouTube channel, where he described 2028 as a 'very extraordinary year', adding: "There's an unexpected war ahead."

He said the prospect has also been hinted at in the Indian (Naadi) oracles that he speaks about on his channel, adding that he feels there is 'more ahead'.

The psychic, who had previously predicted a defeat for Donald Trump in the midterms, has also been sharing his thoughts on how the president's final two years in office might play out.

Hamilton-Parker said a possible war has been hinted at in the Indian (Naadi) oracles he speaks about on his YouTube channel. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

What has Craig Hamilton-Parker predicted for Trump after the midterms?

In a video discussing the midterms, the 'Prophet of Doom' made several predictions for what we can expect from the rest of the Trump's presidency.

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He said: "It’s going to be like an angry hornet’s nest for Trump when his power is threatened.”

“This is quite an important turning point for the world,” he continued. “[...] But what happens now? Is Trump now a lame duck president, or is he going to become much more dangerous than ever?”

He suggested that Trump will ‘continue to govern through executive orders’, while there will also be ‘multiple attempts’ to impeach the president.

Despite the Democrats’ efforts, however, he does not think Trump will be convicted or removed from office. “They can’t use the law against him quite in the way I think they hope to,” he added.

A Democrat-led Congress is due to be sworn in in January following the recent midterm results. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Hamilton-Parker also said that further warfare would hand Trump the chance to bring in ‘more and more executive powers’. “This isn’t going to lead to peace,” he added. “This is going to lead to more warfare.”

Taiwan is a particular concern for the psychic.

“I felt it for a long time that the problems that will happen with Taiwan will eventually explode,” he said.

He has also forecast that China and Russia will ‘gang up’ on the US, with North Korea possibly having some involvement as well.

Hamilton-Parker has suggested that China and Russia will ‘gang up’ on the US. (Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hamilton-Parker’s predictions follow those of former White House advisor Robert Pape, who set out how he believes the next eight weeks will unfold after the midterm results.

“The most dangerous time is the transition of power, and we saw this with January 6 [2021],” Pape said on The Diary Of A CEO podcast.

Pape also described an ‘escalation trap’, saying ‘we are moving up rungs in escalation where risk is growing’, and warned that the weeks ahead may become ‘the eight most dangerous weeks in our lives’.

UNILAD has contacted Hamilton-Parker for additional comment.