'Prophet of Doom' psychic issues chilling 2028 warning as he predicts unexpected war
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'Prophet of Doom' psychic issues chilling 2028 warning as he predicts unexpected war

The 'Prophet of Doom' has said 2028 will be an 'extraordinary' time for the world

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Craig Hamilton Parker/YouTube

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Military

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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