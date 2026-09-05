'Prophet of Doom' psychic who predicted Covid shared terrifying warning about 2028 event

As we edge closer towards the end of the year - psychics are predicted what's to come, for 2027 and beyond.

One psychic in particular - British man Craig Hamilton-Parker, gained widespread attention for a number of his predictions that came true, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which happened in 2022, and the Covid-19 pandemic, which halted the world two years prior.

Elsewhere, he also predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2016 presidential election.

He's not called the 'Prophet of Doom' for nothing - and his new predictions for 2028, prove exactly why he's been given that name.

'Russia and China turn against the USA'

The psychic has made a number of predictions about Russia (Photo by Sergei ILYIN / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

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In a recent episode on Next Level Soul, the psychic predicted a major geological event in Japan in 2028.

“Similarly, at the same time Russia and China get involved, and from this they turn against the USA in November, 2028," he continued.

“This is going to be a very, very difficult period when maybe it's going to be when we start to get the big crisis over Taiwan, and we start to see things worse," he continued.

"It's telling us to warn the world. And I don't like to be the Prophet of Doom," he said. “Because what these oracles say to us is that they try to give us a remedy.

“And they keep saying over and over again that the remedy is for people to basically meditate, to pray, to open their thoughts, to see in a brighter, beautiful world ahead, to keep the focus on the fact that this is a time when it's a turning point.”

US-China Tensions

Elsewhere, the psychic took to his own YouTube channel recently to make some predictions, saying he feels like there's 'going to be a conflict at that time between the USA and China'.

Clarifying his prediction, he said: "It's not going to be a conflict in the sort that we start to see nuclear bombs flying around. But there will be rising tensions at that time over Taiwan.

"And I do feel that there could be some military action at that time as well."

Speaking about the 'causes' of his predictions, he continued: "I don't see China suddenly out of the blue just invading Taiwan. There's an agenda behind it, there's something happening behind it that has triggered this and given them the opportunity to do this."

He then goes onto say that he sees a 'financial crisis' happening in 2028, just at 'the turn of election time'. Here, he adds that 'the AI bubble could pop at that time,' or, it could be something to do with bitcoin popping'.

Hamilton-Parker predicts that the 'world's financials will be in trouble,' particularly predicting that it would 'hit the Chinese economy'.

Craig has been branded 'the Prophet of Doom' YouTube/Craig Hamilton-Parker

Prophet of Doom predicts 'Russia attack on UK'

Elsewhere, the psychic has chilling predictions for his own country, telling his viewers he feels as if Russia is going to take 'hidden clandestine sort of attacks on the UK'.

On the type of 'attack' he predicts, the psychic said: “I’m feeling another similar type of attack, a bit like we had with those poison attacks that we had in Salsbury. I’m seeing a kind of chemical type of attack."

However, he tells listeners 'not to read is as being chemical bombs,' but feels like they're 'going to target a British brand that sells into the general public,' meaning a shop, or a chain.

He feels like these attacks will be 'in the form of blackmail'.







