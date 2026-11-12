Siberian shaman sparks outrage with plan to sacrifice dozens of animals to help Vladimir Putin win Ukraine war
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Siberian shaman sparks outrage with plan to sacrifice dozens of animals to help Vladimir Putin win Ukraine war

A controversial Siberian occultist wants to sacrifice at least 60 camels to boost Vladimir Putin's forces, sparking fury from rival shamans.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Russia, Ukraine, World News, Vladimir Putin

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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