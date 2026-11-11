Kate Middleton reveals the key thing doctors told her about her cancer recovery
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Kate Middleton reveals the key thing doctors told her about her cancer recovery

The Princess of Wales confirmed she was in remission in January 2025

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Topics: Kate Middleton, Royal Family, Cancer

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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