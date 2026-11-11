Kate Middleton reveals the key thing doctors told her about her cancer recovery

Kate Middleton is opening up on her cancer recovery journey by detailing the key thing doctors told her after she'd been diagnosed with the disease.

The Princess of Wales, who's married to Prince William, announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after having an operation which found cancer.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," she said at the time.

Kate expressed her gratitude to Prince William back then, adding: "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

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The Prince and Princess of Wales (Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)

In September 2024, Kate announced she had completed chemotherapy, before saying in a statement in January 2025 that she was in remission.

The Princess of Wales returned to the public eye and royal duties shortly after.

Now, in a new interview with Country Life magazine, Kate detailed the one thing doctors told her to be mindful of when it came to her recovery.

"I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear," she said.

"[I was told that] there will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth."

The royal went on to express the importance of the outdoors in relation to her recovery.

“It is about listening and paying attention. What I feel really passionate about, having had first-hand experience, is approaching illness and recovery through a whole-person approach. Yes, serious illness creates a lot of physical challenges, but there is also a deeper part to all of us,” she added.

Kate Middleton has opened up on her recovery (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Nature has allowed me to find a deeper connection to my mind, body and spirit. I think that’s because nature offers something unique.

"It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform. It simply allows us to be. It really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go."

The mother-of-three continued: "If you look at the natural world, it is hardly ever stagnant; if it is, it’s rarely healthy.

"This has really helped me, thinking about how flow and movement can shift something inside you, whether in your body or your mind or your thoughts."