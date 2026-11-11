Former Trump lawyer loses $50 million deal that he called 'obnoxious' in outraged response

A former attorney for Donald Trump has been let go from her role at Concord Partners following recent reports, which she has denied.

Alina Habba Mildon began representing the president as his personal lawyer five years ago, and remained one of his most prominent legal defenders until he returned to the White House last year.

It was reported that, during this time, Habba received $10 million annually from Concord Partners, the company linked to the family of a Venezuelan banker.

Trump later granted the banker involved, Julio Herrera Velutini, a presidential pardon after he had faced charges relating to an alleged bribery scheme.

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Velutini offered financial support to then-governor Wanda Vázquez Garced's 2020 election campaign, prosecutors alleged.

They allege that was in exchange for the removal of a government official who was investigating his bank and replacing them with someone of his choosing.

Alina Habba Mildon was a lawyer for Trump (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump spoke out and claimed he was unaware of the alleged lucrative deal after questions about potential conflicts of interest.

"I thought it was totally obnoxious and outrageous, and it’s not acceptable," he told reporters at Mar-a-Lago last month.

"Not acceptable at all."

The New York Times reports that a November 4 termination letter informed Mildon of her firing due to a 'failure to perform duties'.

The report added that Mildon intends to pursue legal action over her dismissal.

The former attorney recently married Turkish billionaire Turhan Mildon in a glitzy New York ceremony.

She has long maintained her employment had no connection to the pardon issued to Velutini.

The lawyer has long maintained her employment had no connection to the pardon (LOU ROCCO/American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. via Getty Images)

Habba has previously hit back at the allegations, sharing in a statement: "Any insinuation that my employment - all of which has been vetted and disclosed to the D.O.J. - had anything to do with securing a pardon is false and defamatory."

She also took to X and claimed another lawyer had successfully secured the pardon without her involvement.

The former aide to the president wrote: "The fake news still seems very confused by this so let me be even more clear:

"I was never paid to secure a pardon.

"I never met with anyone at the White House or DOJ about a pardon.

"I’ve never done any work in any capacity whatsoever for a pardon for anyone, period."

UNILAD has previously reached out to Alina Habba Mildon for comment.