Trump was pressed on why he co-owns crypto company with ties to the Middle East - gets slammed for response
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Trump was pressed on why he co-owns crypto company with ties to the Middle East - gets slammed for response

The president said 'I know nothing about it' when he was asked about the crypto company

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: CBS/60 Miinutes

Topics: Donald Trump, Cryptocurrency, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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