Trump was pressed on why he co-owns crypto company with ties to the Middle East - gets slammed for response

Donald Trump was asked on his involvement with a cryptocurrency currency company and its links to investment from the Middle East.

After last week's midterm elections, the president sat down with CBS for its 60 Minutes programme to discuss a wide range of talking points.

The president was asked about his involvement with World Liberty Financial, the crypto company he co-owns which also has external investment from individuals closely associated with the Abu Dhabi government.

Aryam Investment 1, an firm backed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, owns 49 percent of the crypto company.

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World Liberty Financial was co-founded by Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Barron Trump, while Trump is named as the firm’s ‘co-founder emeritus’.

Donald Trump co-owns the crypto company (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump even took to Truth Social at the time of its inception, penning at the time: "My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!”

CBS News correspondent Ross Douthat asked Trump whether foreign investment in his cryptocurrency could raise concerns surrounding corruption.

Dismissing such view, the president insists he 'knows nothing about' the company.

Douthat went on to ask Trump whether he would consider selling his stake in World Liberty Financial and allow his sons to continue running the business.

"How do you divest from cash?" Trump replied, as he said most of his considerable wealth was held with Wall Street firms and invested in index funds while he's running the country.

Trump continued by saying that every president faces similar problems, as he added: "No matter what they do there's a conflict, because the president is all-encompassing."

"Trump kept trying to answer a different question, diverting to stocks and index funds and cash when the question was very specifically about his cryptocurrency and its foreign investors," one person online said of the interview.

While a second added: "I LOVE this interviewer! He kept the interview on track, not allowing Trump to steer it off track as he usually does."

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.

Elsewhere in the 60 Minutes interview, Trump revealed his plans to make changes to his cabinet after last week's midterms.

'I love my Cabinet. I think they're good. But I'll be doing maybe a few changes. I don't wanna mention who," he said.

Despite remaining tight-lipped, just hours after the interview aired it was announced that Susie Wiles, the White House's chief of staff, would be stepping down from the role.