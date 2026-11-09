Gavin Newsom reveals the tragic death row case that caused him to commute sentences for 548 prisoners
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Gavin Newsom reveals the tragic death row case that caused him to commute sentences for 548 prisoners

Gavin Newson opened up about the 'profound' meeting he had with two people that aided his decision

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Topics: California, US News, Death Row, Crime

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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