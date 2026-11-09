Trump reveals what's next for his presidency as impeachment rumors grow

Donald Trump has confirmed he will be making 'a few changes' to his Cabinet following the Republicans' significant losses in the midterm elections.

The president's first sit-down interview since his party's loss aired last night, in which he made the huge revelation.

CBS' 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat asked the POTUS whether he expected to fire anyone following the results, to which he responded: "I do. Yeah."

"I love my Cabinet. I think they're good. But I'll be doing maybe a few changes. I don't wanna mention who," he said, remaining tight-lipped about his plans. However, hours after the interview was recorded, it was announced that Susie Wiles, the White House's Chief of Staff, would be stepping down. After she handed in her resignation, Trump told reporters she had 'done a very good job,' but 'we've got to make moves sometimes'. She has been replaced with Stephen Miller.

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The president sat down for his first sit-down interview following the midterms (CBS/60 Minutes)

Elsewhere, Trump is still looking for a new press secretary to replace Katie Zacharia. After just four days in the role, Trump announced that Zacharia had chosen to leave the position.

Speaking to reporters following the events, Trump denied firing the 41-year-old. "No no. I want her to have a good life…she’s been brutalized by the media," he told them.

He questioned whether Zacharia 'needed this', after noting that the press had been 'pretty nasty' to her.

Over the weekend, the US leader made headlines when he offered the role to UFC President, Dana White.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent fighter and warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," he wrote on Truth Social.

However, he later admitted to reporters in Florida that he was 'just kidding.'

"Of course, I was kidding. And you could see that because I put all of the great fighters as his assistants, that they’re all going to come with him. It was just a little fun," he added.

Donald Trump was impeached in 2019 and again in 2021, but he was acquitted by the Senate on both occasions (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump 'can't imagine' facing another impeachment

Despite many believing the Democrats will seek to impeach Trump after taking control of the House and the Senate, the president isn't worried.

"Do you think they'll impeach you again?" Douthat asked.

"I can't imagine it, what have I done? Trump questioned. "I've had the best two years in the history of the presidency."

A number of Democrats have spoken out about the possibility, with Minority Leader of the U.S House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries saying: "I haven't had a single member of the House Democratic caucus talk to me about impeachment." Instead, he said Democrats were focused on holding the Trump administration accountable as well as affordability and the cost of living.

However, Adam Smith, the U.S. representative for Washington told TIME weeks before the election: "I think we have to try, even if it doesn't succeed."

Trump has continuously stressed that he is not worried about a third impeachment.