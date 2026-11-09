Trump reveals what's next for his presidency as impeachment rumors grow
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Trump reveals what's next for his presidency as impeachment rumors grow

It comes after the POTUS said he was 'only kidding' when offering the press secretary role to UFC President Dana White

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Donald Trump

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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