Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke about his promised $5,000 payments to Americans
Home>News>US News

Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke about his promised $5,000 payments to Americans

There's probably better places to spend the apparent money than in Mar-a-Lago...

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

Choose your content: