Trump makes eyebrow-raising joke about his promised $5,000 payments to Americans

There's just days to go until the midterm elections, and President Donald Trump hasn't forgotten about the $5,000 he's promised to pay American citizens if the Republicans come out on top.

Trump first unveiled the 'Trump Dividend' at a Republican midterm convention in Dallas on September 9, and has continued to mention it since. However, no official process has been put in place, nor is there any confirmed date for any possible payments.

But that didn't stop the president from telling those in attendance what they could, or couldn't, spend their money on.

“Go to Florida, go to any one of our great places. You can even come to Mar-a-Lago,” he said at a rally in Texas.

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"The problem is that for $5,000, the most you'll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert.

Trump made a joke about the $5000 he promised (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

“The problem is that for $5,000, the most you’ll be able to buy is a hamburger and maybe a small dessert," the POTUS continued, although later joked that he wasn't even sure it 'could buy you that'.

“No, don’t go there. That’s not a good place if you’re price-conscious," he added.

Mar-a-Lago refers to the 17-acre Palm Beach estate, which Donald Trump owns through a business entity.

The Mar-a-Lago Club 'offers a magnificent swimming pool, an award-winning beauty salon, a world-class spa, five red clay championship tennis courts and a remarkable croquet court', according to their website.

No need to fret, however, as there's no obligation for Americans to spend the money at Trump's Mar-a-Lago. Previously, the president has said that recipients would be required to spend the money in the country - should it hit their bank accounts.

Trump has offered more money for those who report voter fraud (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Trump Dividend isn't the only money the president has promised. He's also offered Americans a reward of $1 million if they report voter fraud in the 2026 midterm elections.

He announced via Truth Social that the report must lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspected fraudster.

But how likely is a Republican majority?

Well, a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds that Democrats retain significant midterm electoral advantages, and that they are favorites to win control of the House.

44% of likely voters say their vote for Congress is mainly a vote against President Trump, whose approval rating has continued to decline. However, 35% of people say the president is not influencing their vote.