Trump's actual approval rating revealed as he slams 'fake' polls and comes up with his own figure

Donald Trump has denied claims his approval rating has dropped ahead of the midterm elections next month, branding the polls as 'fake news'.

According to polls from RealClearPolitics of just 38.8 percent of Americans currently approve of Trump's performance as president, while a significantly higher rate of 60.4 percent stating they disapprove.

However, when asked about these ratings during a recent interview, the 80-year-old branded the figures as 'fake' and suggested that 60 percent of Americans are actually in support of his presidency.

He branded the polls 'fake news' (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Advert

When The Washington Examiner's Byron York pressed for more details, Trump told him: "The job approval, they said it’s 37, 38? I’m not at 38.

"I don’t believe I could be beaten by anybody. I think that if I needed it, which I don’t, I think 60."

Instead the US president highlighted the strong support he has among Republican voters, and within his MAGA fanbase as a point as to why his approval rating should be higher than currently reported.

But, the numbers don't lie and Trump has repeatedly seen lower approval rates ahead of the midterm elections in November.

In fact, an Ipsos poll that took place between October 16 and 19 found that only 34 percent of Americans approved of his presidential performance while 65 percent were not approving.

This was echoed by a Pew Research Center survey which equally found only 34 percent of Americans in support of Trump's current job performance and an even higher disapproval rate of 68 percent.

The approval ratings are not looking good for Trump (Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

Yet again, similar numbers followed the New York Times' poll which this week put the POTUS at an approval rating of 34 percent, which is said to be the publication's lowest presidential approval rating for midterms since Harry Truman’s 33 percent in 1946.

However, Trump turned his focus to an analysis done by CNN's chief data analyst Harry Enten, which showed that MAGA Republican support of the president remains at near 100 percent.

It's reported that Trump received 99 percent of the MAGA Republican vote in the 2024 election and had a 98 percent approval rating among MAGA Republicans in September.

"I think I’d be in the 60s now. Now, in the Republican Party, I’m way up. Show him the 99 percent. Have you seen it?" Trump said.

Meanwhile, Enton also reported that Trump's net approval rating on inflation had fallen from +8 points in 2024 to -45 ahead of the midterms.