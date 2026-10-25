Trump's actual approval rating revealed as he slams 'fake' polls and comes up with his own figure
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Trump's actual approval rating revealed as he slams 'fake' polls and comes up with his own figure

The US president has made up his own approval rating

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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