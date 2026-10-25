It's illegal to die in these 10 places, and there are strict reasons why
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It's illegal to die in these 10 places, and there are strict reasons why

It turns out death and taxes aren't guaranteed in these places

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: World News, Weird

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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