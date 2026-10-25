Kim Jong Un's school friends reveal what he was really like before becoming a dictator and the name he had as a boy
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Kim Jong Un's school friends reveal what he was really like before becoming a dictator and the name he had as a boy

The North Korean dictator is described as having a great sense of humor and love of Nike trainers

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: North Korea, Kim Jong-un

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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