Hospice nurse who's seen 100s of people die reveals the sign that someone will pass within weeks
Home>News

Hospice nurse who's seen 100s of people die reveals the sign that someone will pass within weeks

Julie McFadden has also shared how signs that somebody's close to death can show on their skin

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Hospice Nurse Julie

Topics: Health, YouTube

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: