Minute by minute breakdown of what happens to your body when you vape, according to doctors
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Minute by minute breakdown of what happens to your body when you vape, according to doctors

It really highlights how E-cigarette users become addicted

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Health, Vaping

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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