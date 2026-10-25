Minute by minute breakdown of what happens to your body when you vape, according to doctors

E-cigarettes, or vapes as most people call them, have massively grown in popularity over the past decade.

Many people started using them as a way to quit smoking cigarettes, as the electronic devices were widely considered to be much safer than smoking.

However, recent studies have revealed this may not necessarily be the case and now doctors have shared the harrowing reality of what happens in the body minute-by-minute while vaping.

Experts have revealed what happens in the body while vaping (Getty Stock)

First few seconds after vaping

According to Reporter I, a number of things happen within the first few seconds of inhaling a vape, as nicotine is rapidly absorbed through the lungs and passed into the bloodstream.

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Firstly, your heart rate and blood pressure will increase immediately as they're forced to work harder and the brain will release dopamine, creating a false sense of relaxation and even possibly a temporary rush of energy.

You will likely also experience respiratory irritation as the vapor irritates the mucous membrane of the throat and the inner linings of the airways. This can result in a dry mouth, coughing or even difficulty breathing, particularly for younger users or those new to vaping.

Within 10 to 30 minutes of vaping

While the initial symptoms subside, your body will be forced to deal with new side effects within 10 to 30 minutes of vaping, such as feelings of anxiety or nervousness caused by fluctuations in nicotine levels.

Tiny little aerosol particles and chemicals can cause inflammation in the airways ad they delve deep into the pulminary tissue.

Vaping nicotine is highly addictive (Getty Stock)

More than 30 minutes after vaping

When more than half an hour has passed since first using an E-cigarette, the initial stimulating effects are likely to have worn off, but the blood vessels remain constricted.

As a result, normal blood circulation is much more difficult and the body struggles to supply oxygen to tissues, which increases strain on your cardiovascular system.

An hour or more after vaping

When an hour has passed, the concentration of nicotine in the blood will drop dramatically, which is when you're likely to start feeling withdraw symptoms.

This can present as irritability, decreased concentration and the feeling that you need to vape again.

Essentially, this is how the addiction grows, as you feel the need to keep repeating the cycle over and over again.

Long-term effects of vaping

As well as being highly addictive, vaping over longer periods of time can cause severe lung damage, and diseases like bronchiolitis obliterans, known as popcorn lung.

It can also lead to a reduced physical capacity as a result of breathing difficulties.

Experts have long warned anyone who has never previously smoked not to start using highly addictive E-cigarettes, while those who smoke traditional cigarettes are urged to seek support to quit using medically tested methods, such as nicotine patches.