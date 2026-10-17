Horrifying simulation shows what actually happens to your body when you suddenly quit vaping

Vaping is a habit that has been at the center of debate for some time, with people arguing about its health risks. But that doesn’t mean quitting is without its setbacks.

E-cigarettes came into fashion as an alternative way to smoke instead of using tobacco products.

Even though vaping is relatively new and the long-term effects are still being studied, it doesn’t mean it’s a whole lot better for your health than smoking.

Dr. Michael Genovese, Chief Medical Advisor of Ascendant NY, once told UNILAD: "Vaping has not been around for long enough to know all the risks of long-term use. As vaping is a relatively new practice, the long-term health risks are not yet fully understood.

Advert

"While vaping is generally less harmful than smoking, it is not harmless. Smoking, meanwhile, has well-established risks of cancer, heart disease, stroke, and chronic lung disease.”

Vaping and its impact has been revealed (Getty Stock Images)

With this in mind, a lot of people have made the choice to quit vaping, why what actually happens to your body when you quit cold turkey?

According to a YouTube simulation by W3D, it’s a hard process,

The video, which shows a graphic of a man going through the withdrawal motions, reveals: “Day one, your brain is in full panic mode. No nicotine means no dopamine, so you feel anxious, irritated, maybe even empty.”

But the emotional ordeal is just the beginning.

W3D said: “By day three, your body starts detoxing. Headaches hit. Your chest feels tight.”

They went on to say of the detox process: “You might cough up mucus because your lungs are finally trying to clean themselves. Sleep gets weird. You're tired but wired. Cravings come in waves.”

They added that next, cravings get worse as 'your brain begs for a hit.’

“By week two, the fog lifts,” the simulation details. “Your taste buds wake up. Your heartbeat steadies. But the hardest part isn't physical. It's breaking the habit loop your brains relied on for months, maybe years.”

So, it seems that the worst occurs over a two-week period, and once you’re over the hill, things get a lot better.

Of course, a lot of viewers flocked to the video, and people in the comments revealed the impact the simulation had on them after watching, as well as other ways they made the choice to stop.

Even quitting comes at a price (Getty Stock Images)

One user said: “I quit vaping last year because i realized that i am a muay thai fighter so i have to quit vaping so i quit vaping and i made my stamina good by sprinting daily at home and training for the people are vaping pls stop vaping it's bad for you especially if you're a kid STOP VAPING.”

Another wrote: “I quit cold turkey and got no withdrawals because I never even thought of it as quitting or made a big deal about it, change your mindset and you can do it a better method is to trust in god.”

Someone else said: “I stopped about 2 weeks ago cold turkey when I seen my 4yr old son pretending to vape a stick he found, honestly for me it was no challenge after seeing that.”

However, it didn’t have the desired result for everyone and in some instances, it had the opposite effect.

One person said: “Yeah it sounds too scary to even start.”

Another wrote: “This video made me hit my vape. I haven't touched it in like 2 hours but I instantly craved it when I started watching.....”

Someone else said: “Ive always been told the easiest way to quit vaping or smoking is by never beginning with it in the first place.”