Doctor reveals what’s actually worse for your long-term health: vaping or smoking
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Doctor reveals what’s actually worse for your long-term health: vaping or smoking

Those who ditch smoking cigarettes for vaping 'can reduce exposure to many harmful chemicals', but that doesn't tell the whole story

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Health, Vaping

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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