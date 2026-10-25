Expert issues warning over 'world's strongest drug' as even a tiny amount can be lethal

Experts have issued a harrowing warning about an incredibly dangerous drug, which is said to be 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

The drug, called carfentanil or Wildnil, is a synthetic opioid first created in 1974, and it is so potent that an amount the same size as a grain of sand can be lethal.

Sadly, this drug is already causing fatalities on the streets of the US, prompting huge concerns among drug experts and medical professionals.

Carfentanil is illegal for human consumption under any circumstances, having first been created by Janssen Pharmaceutica as a way to take down large animals, such as bears, rhinos or elephants.

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However, the drug was first discovered being used in products created for human consumption back in 2016, when tests revealed carfentanil had been hidden in fake pills, heroin, cocaine and even fentanyl to increase the strength of these street drugs.

Carfentanil is 100 times stronger than fentanyl (Getty Stock)

Pharmacist and drug expert Grant Harting is now spreading awareness of the lethal drug, which is said to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

"The strongest drug ever made is so potent that the amount that can fit on the tip of a pencil can be fatal to humans," he explained in a video shared to TikTok.

"Opioids are medications that can be used to treat severe pain. But medications in this class are not without their risks.

"They carry hefty side effects like respitatory depression, which is where your body basically forgets how to breathe, and that can be fatal.

"Additionally it creates a sense of euphoria which can be habit forming."

Explaining carfentanil's strength in relation to fentanyl and morphine, Harting added: "It is completely useless in humans.

"It used to be used as a large animal transquilizer for things like elephants, but the DEA reports that carfentanil is indeed being used by humans."

Tragically, the expert warned, deaths related to the drug 'increased from 29 in the first half of 2023 to 238 in the first half of 2024.'

Perhaps what is even more alarming is the fact that you don't necessarily need to ingest carfentanil to be impacted by it. The drug poses a risk to anyone who has skin contact with it, or to anyone within close proximity if the powder becomes airborne.

If there is ever any possibility a person may have come into contact with carfentanil, emergency services must be alerted immediately so naloxone (narcan), the life-saving medication used to rapidly reserve the effects of opioid overdose, can be administered.