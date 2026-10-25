Expert issues warning over 'world's strongest drug' as even a tiny amount can be lethal
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Expert issues warning over 'world's strongest drug' as even a tiny amount can be lethal

Carfentanil is said to be 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 10,000 times stronger than morphine

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: Drugs, Health, Science, TikTok

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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