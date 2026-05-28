Everyone is suffering in the heat - but there’s some people who need to take extra precaution, especially if they’re taking certain medications.
Although heatwaves have many benefits, there are also a number of dangers that come along with it including dehydration, which is especially dangerous for younger children and the elderly. Not forgetting the risk of sunburn if you don't wear SPF protection and spend too long outside!
However, there's one risk people may not think of during the hot weather - and that's the way they store their medications. As everyone's too busy thinking about their next summer motive, Rhysa Phommachanh, Health Specialist at Landys Chemist, has outlined which eight medications can be affected by the heat.
Advert
The expert also advises that all medications must be ‘stored in a cool, dry place. Any medication that is left exposed to high temperatures, direct sunlight, or humid bathrooms, ‘can cause them to degrade and fail to work properly.’
As always, medication users should read their drug handbook for storage instructions and side effects.
She then warns that anyone who notices a change in medicine color, smell, or texture should consult a pharmacist.
As well as the above medications, Ozempic and other GPL-1 drug users are also being told to be extra careful during the heatwave.
As we know, the drugs, which are used to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes, are also used by some for weight loss.
These work by suppressing appetite and helping people feel full for longer. However, it can also dull thirst signals meaning those who are dehydrated may not be able to feel it as much.
Therefore, those on the drugs have been told to make sure they keep themselves hydrated!