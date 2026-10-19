Expert issues warning about impact vaping can have on your voice after Selena Gomez's candid admission
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Expert issues warning about impact vaping can have on your voice after Selena Gomez's candid admission

Pharmacist Girish Desai explains why it’s so easy to lose track of how much you’re vaping

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty

Topics: Selena Gomez, Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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