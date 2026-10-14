Hospice nurse reveals warning sign on skin that appears just days before death
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Hospice nurse reveals warning sign on skin that appears just days before death

Julie says a Kennedy ulcer appears rapidly, often on the sacrum, and can signal that death is days away.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Hospice Nurse Julie

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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