Katie Zacharia looks unrecognizable in resurfaced photo as claims of 'MAGA makeover' emerge

Yesterday (October 13), newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia held her first official press conference, which was widely described as a chaotic start.

Zacharia's new role comes after the former press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, resigned in August to spend time with her young children and family.

Onlookers watched intently as she spoke during a 14-minute news conference, in which she dropped the bombshell news that Kimberly Guilfoyle had been asked to resign as the US ambassador to Greece.

She also thanked President Donald Trump for 'the trust he had placed in her'.

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However, she went on to make an embarrassing flub, saying 'my president' when she meant to say 'my husband'. She took three questions from journalists, one of which - on if the US has stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine - she told press she would have to get back to them on.

The Independent's Holly Baxter described the press conference as 'an eye-wateringly bad debut'.

Since then, online sleuths have been doing a deep dive into Zacharia's life, which includes scrolling all the way down her Instagram page.

In one post, which dates all way back to March 2013, Zacharia, who would have been around 30 at the time, can be seen smiling at the camera while holding a CoCo bubble tea drink.

Zacharia, who is wearing a grey flat cap and matching jacket, penned in the caption: "Love me my bubble tea."

As the picture resurfaces, many have pointed out how different she looks in the 13 year gap.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one penned: "It appears Ms. Katie has done the MAGA makeover."

The terms 'Maga makeover' or 'Mar-a-Lago face' have been used online to describe the glamorous aesthetic associated with women in Trump's inner circle.

However, a number of people disagreed with the comment, with some stating the differences were down to natural aging.

"The one on the left is from 2013 lol… styles and looks change. I don’t look the same as I did in 2013," wrote one.

Another said: "I also look different from 13 years ago! Everyone ages, let’s be nice!"

"She was 13 years younger, she matured," said another.

Zacharia was hired to replace Karoline Leavitt (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

During her speech, Zacharia said she had 'wanted to work with Trump for a very long time.'

“I’m looking forward to working with each of you as well," she continued.

Trump is just as excited to work with the 42-year-old, as he took to Truth Social on Friday (October 9), to write: “It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia,” adding 'she has been outstanding' at her job at Trump Media.

Previously, Zacharia had worked as a commentator for the Trump Media and Technology Group.

“She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7," he continued in the post.

“She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!”

Elsewhere, the POTUS said he was certain his new recruit would 'deliver strong results for our Country'.