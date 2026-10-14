Katie Zacharia looks unrecognizable in resurfaced photo as claims of 'MAGA makeover' emerge
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Katie Zacharia looks unrecognizable in resurfaced photo as claims of 'MAGA makeover' emerge

Trump has described her as a 'devoted fan' with an 'unblemished record of support'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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