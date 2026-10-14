Man who died after falling from Six Flags rollercoaster survived a car fire and cancer as friend speaks out
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Man who died after falling from Six Flags rollercoaster survived a car fire and cancer as friend speaks out

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem tragically lost his life on the popular rollercoaster on October 12

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: US News, Georgia, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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