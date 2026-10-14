Man who died after falling from Six Flags rollercoaster survived a car fire and cancer as friend speaks out

A family friend of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem has spoken out about the battles he'd faced prior to his untimely death at a Six Flags theme park earlier this week.

On October 12, 42-year-old Kariem plummeted to his death after falling from Six Flags Over Georgia’s Goliath rollercoaster.

Addressing the matter, Cobb County Police Department said in a statement, per BBC News: "Officers working at the park responded to an incident involving a male guest on a rollercoaster.

"Preliminary information gathered through witness and employee interview indicates Kariem was ejected from the ride and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction."

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As well as Kariem's death, four other rollercoaster riders were injured in the harrowing ordeal.

Following his passing, Elicia Day, who is described as a friend of Kariem's family, has revealed that the late father previously battled cancer and, just weeks before his death, he survived a car fire, WSB-TV reported.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died after falling from Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath rollercoaster (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

"We’re absolutely devastated by this loss, any loss of a family member or friend is tragic but to lose him in this manner, this way it is beyond words can even express," she went on to say.

Day added that they 'want answers about how this happened'. The Major Crimes Unit is said to be investigating the circumstances surrounding Kariem's death, PEOPLE reports.

Kariem was an IT manager at Wesley International Academy, and has been described as a 'cherished member' of the school.

"Atlanta Public Schools extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Kariem," Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement.

"He was a cherished member of the Wesley International Academy and APS families whose presence and impact will be deeply missed by our students, staff, and all those whose lives he touched. Our thoughts are with everyone mourning his loss during this difficult time."

Witness have spoken out after Monday's horror and described what unfolded, with one man who was on the same rollercoaster as Kariem recalling hearing 'a scream'.

"We were ascending up, and that's when we heard a scream," he told 11Alive. "Then we look down and we see people running and panicking."

"We were obviously concerned," he went on to say of the atmosphere on the ride after everyone realized something serious had happened. "We saw all the ambulances come, we saw everyone run towards our rollercoaster and also evacuating everyone else."

The guy added: '"The worst part was that we were just up there for an hour with no news, no update, no nothing. We just saw everyone running out of the park."

Reportedly, Kariem's son was seated beside him when he fell from the ride, which is 200ft tall and hits speeds of 70mph.

His wife and daughter were not on the rollercoaster at the time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].