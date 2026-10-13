Man who died after falling from rollercoaster at Six Flags Georgia has been identified

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, has been identified as the victim who tragically lost his life on the Goliath ride in Six Flags Over in Georgia.

The park-goer was on the ride with his son when the tragic incident occurred on Monday (October 12).

His family have described him as a 'passionate educator' and a beloved teacher in Atlanta, according to 11Alive reported.

Several people have been injured as a result of the incident, according to Cobb County Police Department.

A man who was riding in the train directly behind the one involved in the incident has spoken out about what he witnessed on Monday.

"We were ascending up, and that's when we heard a scream," the witness told 11Alive. "Then we look down and we see people running and panicking."

The man recalled 'getting stuck' as his train was ascending.

Six Flags has since temporarily closed nine rollercoasters across six parks 'out of an abundance of caution.'

The park said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities."

Lisa Cupid, Cobb County Board of Commissioners chairwoman, added: "I cannot imagine the horror the patrons and employees witnessed today, and my heart aches for the family who lost a loved one.

"We are all grappling with how something so devastating could happen at a place that has given generations of families such happy memories."

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died on Monday (Facebook)

Meanwhile, Michael Owens, Mayor of Mableton said: "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the individual’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

"Mableton Public Safety Director Dr. Kerry Stallings is coordinating with Cobb County Police and park security as the situation is addressed.

He continued: “We are grateful to the personnel responding to this incident and will continue to support coordination with the appropriate authorities.

"Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."

The Cobb County Police Department has launched an investigation into the fatal incident.