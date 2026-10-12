Six Flags Over Georgia rollercoaster evacuated after one person confirmed dead, say officials

Six Flags Over Georgia’s Goliath rollercoaster has been evacuated after one visitor is confirmed to have died, say officials.

WSB-TV Atlanta issued a report stating one of its helicopters filmed people being taken from the ride.

As per the report, officials stated that one visitor to the park had died, with the ride having now been stopped with one of the cars resting on top of the structure.

In a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly, a spokesperson for the park said: “We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones.

Advert

“We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected.

“The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time."

The ride travels up to 70mph and reaches 200feet (Six Flags Over Georgia)

Michael Owens, Mayor of Mableton said: "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the individual’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

"Mableton Public Safety Director Dr. Kerry Stallings is coordinating with Cobb County Police and park security as the situation is addressed.

He continued: “We are grateful to the personnel responding to this incident and will continue to support coordination with the appropriate authorities.

"Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."

The Goliath Ride opened in 2006; with a height of 200feet it travels up to 70mph.

The ride was evacuated say officials (Six Flags Over Goergia)

Six Flags Over Georgia’s website boasts the ride ‘challenges even the bravest of the brave'.

It also says the roller coaster includes a ’12-story drop, followed by a heart-pounding race through a 540-degree spiral'.

This incident comes just weeks after another rollercoaster at California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain was closed after a series of injuries were reported.

The X2 roller coaster has been linked to allegations from over 100 people who say they were left with injuries after having gone on the ride, reports CNN.

The ride has been the subject of an investigation by the news outlet and was linked to several incidents over the past two decades.