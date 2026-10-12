Six Flags Over Georgia rollercoaster evacuated after one person confirmed dead, say officials
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Six Flags Over Georgia rollercoaster evacuated after one person confirmed dead, say officials

The ride has been stopped and people were seen being removed

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: (WSB-TV)

Topics: Georgia

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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