Witnesses speak out after Six Flags roller coaster incident in Georgia leaves one dead and several injured
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Witnesses speak out after Six Flags roller coaster incident in Georgia leaves one dead and several injured

Six Flags have temporarily closed nine rollercoasters across six parks 'out of an abundance of caution'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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