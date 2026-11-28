TSA officers at a Californian airport were left shocked after uncovering a surprising discovery while screening a bag.

The officials at Ontario International Airport (ONT) appeared to have found a rope in the luggage, but upon further inspection, TSA Officer Benjamin Andrade-Carillo realized it was something a lot more sinister.

Andrade-Carillo noticed a pillowcase and began examining it.

The stringy natured made the officer believe the item was rope, though he quickly came to the conclusion that whatever was in the pillowcase was alive.

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“When I realized the item in my hand was alive, I told myself, ‘I need to escalate this immediately,’” Andrade-Carillo recalled.

According to the TSA's website, the airport worker notified Supervisory TSA Officer Suggey Flores, who was tasked with examining the bag.

Ontario International airport in California (Anjali Sharif-Paul/MediaNews Group/The Sun via Getty Images)

It quickly became apparent they were dealing with snakes. Yep, snakes.

“I felt it tense up and start moving,” Flores said. “I have held snakes before, so I wasn’t too spooked. I was more impressed, because it’s not something you see every day.”

Airport police and the passenger's airline were notified that lives snakes were found in the baggage, as screening was temporarily paused in the area.

ONT TSA Manager Francisco Calderon said: "TSA officers should not be handling live snakes for safety reasons. Our priority was ensuring the safety of our officers and everyone in the area while making the proper notifications and coordinating a safe resolution."

He added: "Safety was a concern because we didn’t know what kind of snakes they were. They could have been venomous."

Airport police took possession of the bag before the passenger removed the snakes and gave them to a non-traveling family member.

The airline permitted the passenger to fly without the snakes.

Andrade-Carillo added: "We ask the traveling public to be mindful of what they bring in their bags because if we don’t know what it is, we will find out."

TSA officers found the snakes in this green pillowcase (TSA)

Meanwhile, Jason Pantages, TSA’s federal security director for Los Angeles International and nearby airports, said: "Our officers are trained to respond calmly and professionally to unexpected situations while keeping safety at the forefront.

"This incident demonstrates the sound judgment and teamwork of the ONT TSA workforce as well as the importance of travelers checking with their airline before bringing animals, including reptiles, to the airport.”

Finally, Calderon said: "I am very happy with the way our team handled the situation, stopped screening when they needed to and made the proper notifications,” Calderon said. “No injuries or bites were reported, thank goodness.”