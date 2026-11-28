Kate Middleton has opened up about her 'lonely' cancer battle as she shared the devastating reality of her diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales made a heartbreaking confession in her new documentary, Heal, which is set to air on NBC on November 30.

The film sees Kate take on the gruelling UK Three Peaks challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within just 24 hours.

She completed the demanding feat to raise money for The Royal Marsden, the London-based specialist cancer hospital where she is understood to have received treatment.

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Now in remission, the mom-of-three has opened up about her battle, noting that there were times during treatment when she went 'in and out of consciousness'.

"It was a really dark time," she said, "But also then, somewhere through that too, I became aware of someone holding my hand."

Kate took on the challenge more than two years on from her diagnosis. (BBC)

Kate admitted that cancer 'changes you' as a person, as she added: "But there's a much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."

Opening up about the people around her during that time, the princess said: "They weren't trying to fix anything. They were just there. It does open you up. I think it softens your heart. And once you experience something like that, it's very hard to go back to the person you were before."

Since her diagnosis, which she confirmed in March 2024, she has championed holistic cancer care, noting that treating the 'whole person' is an important part of the journey.

The royal said: "Navigating cancer or any long-term illness is a lonely road, but it's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone. I haven't really explored this outside my family walls, really.

The princess has been candid about her diagnosis. (Chris Radburn-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone."

Kate admitted that she didn't 'ring the bell', a tradition in some cancer hospitals where patients mark the end of their treatment.

But her brother, James Middleton, who walked part of the challenge with her, suggested: "Maybe this is your ringing of the bell."

Speaking about what she longed for from her hospital bed, Kate said: "I imagined nature from my hospital bed. And now that I’m well enough, I feel a deep longing for all those spaces; for the ocean, for the trees, for the mountains."