Family share last words of man who died on Six Flags rollercoaster as ride reopens just days later

The family of a man who was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags theme park and tragically fell to his death have revealed his final words.

Just days ago (October 12), 42-year-old Hassan Kariem plummeted to his death after falling from a Six Flags rollercoaster.

Despite the tragedy, in which four other rollercoaster riders were injured, the park reopened to visitors yesterday (October 16) following a temporary closure.

Kariem had visited the park with his wife, daughter and niece to celebrate a birthday, but the family were left devastated after witnessing him lift out of his seat as the ride moved, before his restraint came undone.

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Now, his brother-in-law Joshua Nelson has revealed Kariem’s heartbreaking final words, having been seated next to his daughter when the tragic incident unfolded.

Nelson said his daughter called him distraught after she got off the ride.

"I don’t know where he went," she reportedly said.

The rollercoaster remains closed. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Speaking with Atlanta News First, the brother-in-law added: "His last words were to my daughter and they were, 'This is my favorite ride, I’m so excited to be here'."

In a statement following the fatal fall, Cobb County Police Department said, as per BBC News: "Officers working at the park responded to an incident involving a male guest on a rollercoaster.

"Preliminary information gathered through witness and employee interview indicates Kariem was ejected from the ride and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction."

The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner further noted that the Goliath was last inspected in March, and showed no warning signs at the time.

Nelson noted that the family are awaiting the findings of the investigation, as he added: "We’re banding together and once the investigation is done, give him the proper send off."

Describing the dad, he said: "He loved everything about Atlanta. He loved kids. He loved technology."

42-year-old Hassan Kariem worked as an IT manager at a school. (Facebook)

Though the theme park is now open, the rollercoaster in question will remain closed until further notice.

Elicia Day, who is described as a friend of Kariem's family, said in a statement to WSB-TV: "We’re absolutely devastated by this loss, any loss of a family member or friend is tragic but to lose him in this manner, this way it is beyond words can even express."

Kariem was an IT manager at Wesley International Academy, and has been described as a 'cherished member' of the school.

They wrote in a statement: "Atlanta Public Schools extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Kariem."