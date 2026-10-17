Family share last words of man who died on Six Flags rollercoaster as ride reopens just days later
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Family share last words of man who died on Six Flags rollercoaster as ride reopens just days later

Hassan Kariem had gone to the park with his wife, daughter and niece to celebrate a birthday

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Wesley International Academy

Topics: US News, Georgia

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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