'Prophet of Doom' psychic shared chilling warning just days before Russian lab worker died of plague
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'Prophet of Doom' psychic shared chilling warning just days before Russian lab worker died of plague

Two Tibetan monks, a cure hidden in ancient texts and an AI twist feature in his video message

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Craig Hamilton-Parker

Topics: Russia, Health, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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