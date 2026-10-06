'Prophet of Doom' psychic shared chilling warning just days before Russian lab worker died of plague

Nearly 200 people are reportedly under medical observation in Siberia after a 28-year-old laboratory worker died, prompting renewed interest in a self-proclaimed psychic's warning issued only days beforehand.

Darya Shipilova was said to be working at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute when she was exposed to pneumonic plague, a severe, rapidly progressive lung infection.

The news outlet Lyudi Baikala reported that she told medical staff in late September that she had accidentally broken a test tube holding live bacteria.

She died on October 1, and Russian officials have not confirmed plague as the cause.

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Speaking on September 24, UK-based Craig Hamilton-Parker, who is also known as 'Prophet of Doom', told his followers a future pandemic of a bacterial illness that attacks the chest was on the way.

Marco Rubio said on Monday that Washington is 'watching and monitoring it closely'. (Getty Stock Image)

She died on October 1, and Russian officials have not confirmed plague as the cause.

Speaking on September 24, UK-based Craig Hamilton-Parker, who is also known as 'Prophet of Doom', told his followers a future pandemic of a bacterial illness that attacks the chest was on the way.

There is no evidence his prophecy foretold the Russian case, and vague psychic predictions can be interpreted to fit events after they happen.

Hamilton-Parker said the warning came from two Tibetan monks who, he claimed, had arrived unexpectedly at his home.

In a video last month, in a section titled Warning of Another Future Pandemic, he said he had 'listened to' them. According to him, they were worried that 'this new one would be a different one'.





He claimed the illness would hit the lungs. "It would be more like a biological type of illness that would be much harder to control," he said, adding: "It's much more dangerous this one because it can spread much more quickly."

He also said the monks knew of a cure, hidden in ancient Tibetan texts, and that the prophecies say the outbreak would be stopped.

"So if it happens again, guys, rest assured we're going to conquer it. We'll beat it," he told viewers. He put that confidence down to AI, which he said is capable of developing treatments quickly.

Craig Hamilton-Parker, a UK-based self-proclaimed psychic also known as 'Prophet of Doom' predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

What has Craig Hamilton-Parker predicted before?

Hamilton-Parker made headlines when he claimed to have accurately predicted COVID and Queen Elizabeth's death. His major COVID prediction came in a video published in January 2020, in which he forecast a flu-like pandemic that would start in China and spread worldwide.

He also claimed to have seen a viral outbreak coming earlier. In a video posted on September 25, 2019, he said he foresaw a 'flu-like pandemic' hitting the world in late 2019 or 2020.

What is pneumonic plague and how does it spread?

Pneumonic plague is the most dangerous form of the disease, and it is the only one that can spread directly from person to person through infectious respiratory droplets.

If left untreated, the pathogen can cause swelling, fever and death.

Marco Rubio said on Monday that Washington is 'watching and monitoring it closely'. (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was monitoring reports of a plague infection but that it was not a 'cause for alarm'.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for a visit to Iceland, he noted that travel between the US and Russia is very limited, 'but like anything else, something like that gets out, it could quickly spread.'

"So we're watching and monitoring it closely. I don't think it's cause for alarm, but it is cause for focus and a cause to just keep an eye on it. And we're doing that," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities reportedly imposed a lockdown on hospitals and medical centers across a 30-square-mile area around Irkutsk.

It was revealed on Monday that more than 60 of Shipilova's colleagues would remain locked inside the institute for days, even though none had tested positive for plague.

4. Nearly 200 contacts of Shipilova have been placed under medical observation, with a lockdown on hospitals and medical centers in a 30-square-mile area. (Getty Stock Image)

Up to five hospitals in the Irkutsk area are said to be in 'epidemic' mode, with hundreds of staff and patients barred from leaving.

Lyudi Baikala reported that City Clinical Hospitals No1, No3 and No10 and the Ivano-Matreninskaya Children's Hospital have been closed for a three-week quarantine. Relatives of a woman giving birth at one of the city's maternity hospitals also told the outlet that it had imposed a quarantine.