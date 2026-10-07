WHO reacts to reports a second Russian worker has died at Siberia ‘plague lab’
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WHO reacts to reports a second Russian worker has died at Siberia ‘plague lab’

Officials have admitted 'they do not have the full picture' from Russian authorities

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Russia

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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