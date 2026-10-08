Expert reveals chances of global ‘Russian plague’ outbreak after reports second person has died
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Expert reveals chances of global ‘Russian plague’ outbreak after reports second person has died

The WHO has asked Russia to how the outbreak occurred, and to confirm whether a second person had died of the plague

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Russia, Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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