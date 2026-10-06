Russian media claims a second victim has died from 'plague outbreak' as fears grow it could spread worldwide
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Russian media claims a second victim has died from 'plague outbreak' as fears grow it could spread worldwide

Reports of the deaths have allegedly disappeared from several Russian news outlets

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Russia, Health, News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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