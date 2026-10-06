Experts warn suspected Russian plague case could spread worldwide 'pretty quickly'
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Experts warn suspected Russian plague case could spread worldwide 'pretty quickly'

One expert said any plague infection could travel from Russia 'pretty quickly'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Russia

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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