US issues 10-step travel advice as fears grow over suspected ‘Russian plague’

The US has issued advice for Americans stuck in Russia amid 'plague' fears, as The State Department has warned they should 'depart immediately'.

President Trump has said he is set for a call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin 'very soon' following the death of a researcher at a plague research institute in Siberia.

The president was asked whether US intelligence had any further details on the unfolding incident, to which he noted they are in 'very deep discussions'.

Following the outbreak, after which dozens of people are reported to be in isolation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday: "I think it’s incumbent upon Russia to obviously share more information with the world.

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"Maybe it’s bigger than we thought. We don’t know, but I think it would be reckless at this moment, given the limited information we still have, to speculate."

And the US Embassy in Moscow has now issued a warning to Americans who are in Russia, outlining a ten-step plan as they urge people to 'depart immediately'.

Their website states: "The State Department’s Level 4 Travel Advisory (Do Not Travel) for Russia remains in place and states US citizens currently in Russia should depart immediately.

Trump noted that he is due to have a phone call with Putin. (Getty Stock Images)

"US citizens planning travel to Russia are again strongly advised not to travel to Russia due to risk of wrongful detention and security concerns."

Their ten-step 'actions to take' include:

US citizens in the area should follow the guidance of local health authorities, avoid affected facilities, and seek medical care promptly if they develop fever or respiratory symptoms.

Visit the CDC Page on Plague for additional information about the disease.

Visit the CDC Travelers’ Health Page for Russia for country-specific health updates.

Monitor your health for 14 days following travel if you traveled to an area experiencing the outbreak.

Review the US Embassy country page for general health information.

Refer to the Embassy’s list of medical providers.

Check with your travel insurance provider about medical evacuation options should you fall ill while overseas.

The extent of the outbreak is currently unknown. (Getty Stock Images)

Have a plan to depart in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. Government help.

Monitor local media for updates. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive health and security updates.

American officials further note that they are 'tracking the situation closely' as they work to understand the extent of the infectious disease.

The late researcher, 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, died last week just two days after falling ill.

As for her cause of death, authorities in Russia, who have downplayed the incident, say she died of 'pneumonia of an unknown aetiology'.