The Cincinnati Zoo has released new details following the heartbreaking death of its world-famous hippo, Fiona, revealing why veterinarians were ultimately unable to save her after she accidentally swallowed a visitor’s hat.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 20, the zoo confirmed that a postmortem necropsy found the knit hat lodged right in the middle of the nine-year-old Nile hippo’s small intestine—approximately 25 feet beyond her final stomach compartment and 50 feet from the end of her digestive tract.

“Upper and lower GI endoscopy were unable to reach the object,” explained Dr. Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health. “The location and anatomy made laparoscopic removal impossible.”

Those distances meant that even with specialized equipment, veterinarians had no medical way to reach or extract the blockage despite days of intensive, around-the-clock care.

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“No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked,” Wenninger added.

Fiona tragically passed away after swallowing a visitor's hat (Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How the Tragic Accident Happened

Fiona ingested the hat nearly two weeks prior after a child’s knit cap was tossed into the air near her enclosure, caught by a ceiling fan, and deflected through a narrow one-foot gap above the 12-foot viewing windows.

Although she initially appeared fine, her appetite began to decline several days later.

Her veterinary team immediately launched an all-out effort to help her pass the obstruction—performing ultrasounds, administering IV fluids and medications, consulting outside specialists, trying a vibration plate borrowed from a horse farm, and attempting to reach her digestive tract using a nine-foot scope loaned by the Columbus Zoo.

Because invasive abdominal surgery is not viable for a fully grown hippopotamus, supportive care remained her only option.

‘She Gave Us Almost a Decade of Smiles’

Fiona—who would have turned 10 in January—became an international sensation following her premature birth in January 2017.

Born six weeks early and weighing just 29 pounds, she was too weak to stand or nurse on her own, beating overwhelming odds thanks to round-the-clock care from dedicated keepers.

Following news of her passing on Thursday, landmarks, bridges, and stadiums across Cincinnati lit up purple in her honor, while fans left flowers and handwritten notes outside the zoo.

“We have received so much love from our community and beyond,” Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike said.

“We were touched when we saw stadiums, bridges, and buildings lit in purple last night. The support that we’re feeling from all over the world reminds me of the time when everyone pulled together to root for her to survive. She did, and she gave us almost a decade of smiles.”

Director of animal care Christina Gorsuch added that Fiona’s hippo family at Hippo Cove—her mother, Bibi, younger brother, Fritz, and Tucker—continue to eat and behave normally, though the Hippo Cove area will remain closed through the weekend to give grieving staff space. Rather than sending flowers or gifts, the zoo is encouraging supporters to honor Fiona’s memory by spreading kindness or donating to its Remembering Fiona memorial fund.