An expert has explained why it can be difficult to operate on a hippopotamus following the tragic death of Fiona the Hippo at Cincinnati Zoo.

Keepers at the zoo addressed heartbroken fans on social media last night (November 19), who had eagerly been awaiting a positive update regarding the nine-year-old hippo, who had swallowed a hat after it was thrown into her enclosure.

"It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency," they wrote.

"The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover."

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The hippo ate a hat that was tossed into her habitat. (Jason Whitman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The beloved hippo defied odds when she managed to survive after being born six weeks prematurely at Cincinnati Zoo in January 2017, weighing just 29 pounds.

Earlier in the week, Cincinnati Zoo explained that while they had managed to sedate Fiona twice, they were unable to operate on her.

And an expert has now explained that hippos pose a unique challenge due to their thick, oily skin and dense layers of tissue beneath the skin, which can make it difficult to administer the correct dosage of medication to the right areas of their bodies.

Chris Walzer, of the Research Institute of Wildlife Ecology, said in a statement: "The reaction of hippopotamuses to anesthesia suggests that they do not switch to anaerobic metabolism when they dive but possibly have other mechanisms to help them use the oxygen in their blood more efficiently."

And while hippos have undergone surgical procedures before, including the first recorded cataract operation on a hippo at Dublin Zoo, the complex abdominal surgery Fiona would have needed presented an entirely different challenge.

The zoo's statement concluded: "We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are.

"Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time."