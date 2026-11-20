I'm not saying I've become attached to a piece of titanium, but my Oura Ring and I have become pretty inseparable... and there's never been a better time to get your hands on one, with 25 percent off the latest model this Black Friday.

Should I go to bed earlier? Oura says yes. Am I ovulating? Not today. Is my body dealing with more stress than my brain would care to admit? The ring has some thoughts on that, too.

I've been wearing the Oura Ring 4 for around six months and, rather annoyingly, I'm now one of those people who genuinely loves checking their readiness score first thing in the morning.

But while the infamous sleep score might be what the Oura Ring is best known for, that's only scratching the surface of what this clever little bit of tech has to offer.

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And if you've been eyeing one up, there's some good news: Oura has 25 percent off the Ring 5 on Amazon and Ulta Beauty, a slimmer, more refined version of its predecessor, for Black Friday, making this a pretty good time to see what all the fuss is about.

The Oura Ring 5 has never been cheaper. (Oura)

So is it actually worth the investment? I've been putting it to the test to find out.

It's not just about getting your beauty sleep

One of the biggest reasons I initially wanted to try out the Oura Ring was for its cycle-tracking capabilities.

I'd seen countless women on TikTok sharing their experiences of using the ring to better understand their menstrual cycles, identify patterns and get a clearer picture of what was happening with their hormones.

And having previously been on hormonal contraception, I was particularly interested in understanding my natural cycle and learning more about the changes my body goes through throughout the month.

And while it's important to note that Oura isn't a contraceptive, and shouldn't be relied upon to prevent pregnancy, its cycle insights are a brilliant tool for getting to know your body a little better.

It does way more than track your sleep. (Oura)

It's also worth mentioning the Symptom Radar, which is something I have found particularly FASCINATING.

How can a little metal ring pick up on the fact I'm coming down with something before I've even so much as sniffled? I couldn't tell you the science behind it, but I can tell you it feels pretty genius.

Having done a little research, the ring monitors changes in your body's key biometrics, including temperature, resting heart rate, heart rate variability and respiratory rate, to flag potential signs of physiological strain.

Of course, it isn't a medical diagnostic tool, but having that extra insight can be really useful...and prove to your partner that you really are that ill.

You don't have to be a fitness fanatic to get something out of it

I'm not exactly someone who spends every waking hour in the gym, so I was initially curious about how useful this would actually be for me.

It's given me a whole new perspective on my health and what my body needs. (Oura)

But I absolutely love swimming, and one of my biggest frustrations with tracking exercise in the past has been not really knowing how much I'm doing.

The Oura Ring is water-resistant up to 100 metres, meaning I can keep it on while swimming without having to worry about taking it off every time I get in the pool.

It automatically detects activities, including swimming, and can use your heart rate and other data to give you a better understanding of your activity levels and energy expenditure.

So, is the Oura Ring worth it?

For me, absolutely.

What started as simple interest in understanding my menstrual cycle away from hormonal birth control, has turned into something I talk about constantly, and encourage all of my friends and family to invest in.

Because, ultimately, it's an investment in your own health and wellbeing - and really, what could be more worthwhile?

And with 25 percent off for Black Friday, it's a pretty tempting time to take the plunge.

If you've been curious about what your body gets up to while you're busy getting on with your day, the Oura Ring might just be worth a closer look.